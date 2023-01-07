Orca Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

