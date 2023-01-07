Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

