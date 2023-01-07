Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 510,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,372,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

