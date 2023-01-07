Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 4.1 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.