Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,946,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Aflac by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,131,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.