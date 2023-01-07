Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.