Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,861 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $154.58 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

