Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $129.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

