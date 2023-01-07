Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,501 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

XEL opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

