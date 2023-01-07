IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE ORA opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.