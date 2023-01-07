PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after buying an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 168,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 1,428,570 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

