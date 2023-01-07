Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 49,102 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,102 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 11.72% of Denny’s worth $63,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

