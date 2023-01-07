Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

