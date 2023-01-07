Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Korn Ferry worth $62,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

