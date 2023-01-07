IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $93,000 in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 282,329 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 342,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PMCB stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

PharmaCyte Biotech Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

