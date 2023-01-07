Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $65.38 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $65,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.17.

FICO stock opened at $601.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $638.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.96 and a 200-day moving average of $489.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

