Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 11.49% of Quanex Building Products worth $69,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 164,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 322.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.