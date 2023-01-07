Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 10.02% of Douglas Dynamics worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $304,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $521,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.