IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,207 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

UTI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,660.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

