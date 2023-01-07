Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $67,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.41 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

