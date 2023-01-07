IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 490.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 392,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 177.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 319,560 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,700 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

