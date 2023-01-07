Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,554 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $62,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 58.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

