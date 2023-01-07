Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $59,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.34, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.