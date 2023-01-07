IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys Shares of 9,295 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.66 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

