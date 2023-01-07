IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.