Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $61,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $553.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.