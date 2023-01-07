IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 14,562 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paya by 95.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares during the period. Atairos Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paya by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

