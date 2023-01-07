Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $61,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

NYSE:DG opened at $248.56 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.07 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

