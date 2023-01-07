IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $56,000 Investment in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,110 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.79. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

