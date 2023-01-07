Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.