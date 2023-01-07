IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $121,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Marqeta Trading Up 3.6 %

Marqeta Profile

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.