Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 15,457 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $70,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

