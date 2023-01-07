IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

RPAY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Repay had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Shaler Alias bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,742.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

