Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,180 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.37% of SPS Commerce worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.5 %

SPSC stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

