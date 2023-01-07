Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $68.43 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $68,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.96 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.