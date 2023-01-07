Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $68.43 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $68,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.
Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.96 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.
