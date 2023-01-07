ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ESS Tech

In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS Tech Stock Up 5.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

