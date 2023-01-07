Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza Sells 19,079 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.0 %

QSR stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

