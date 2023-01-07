Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 22,433 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 12.8 %

IRDM opened at $59.99 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

