Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

