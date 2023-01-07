Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Jean I. Liu Sells 4,525 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Seagen Stock Performance
SGEN opened at $136.17 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,952,000 after buying an additional 42,608 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
