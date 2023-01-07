Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Jean I. Liu Sells 4,525 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $136.17 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,952,000 after buying an additional 42,608 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

