Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Sells 27,198 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bhaskar Rao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TPX opened at $35.74 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

