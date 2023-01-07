PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider David J. Bonenberger Sells 29,080 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PPL Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

