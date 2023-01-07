Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

