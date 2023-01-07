Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.