Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 21,998 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE QSR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.