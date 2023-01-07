Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 21,998 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

