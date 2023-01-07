VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day moving average is $187.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $242.47.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.