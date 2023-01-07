Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,972,119.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $180.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
