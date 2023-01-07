William W. Sengelmann Sells 10,292 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

CPT stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.