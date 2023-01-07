Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

