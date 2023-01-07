Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.